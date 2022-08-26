Edge Describes His Big Week, Talks Performing In Toronto, A&E Documentary

Edge has had a great week.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend took to social media to release a post via his Instagram page that includes a statement where he details his week and why it was so good.

The statement from “The Rated-R Superstar” reads as follows:

What. A. Week. This week was a goooooood week. From having an A&E documentary air on Sunday, to coming home for the first time in 3 years and main event a sold out Raw, wrestle in Toronto for the first time in 12 years? AND have a co branded Maple Leafs/Edge shirt? Heading back to the Leafs dressing room and maybe having a sip of peaty scotch with my good bud, our trainer, @lheck_atc after the show in a Tim Hortons cup(does it get it more Canadian)? C’mon!!!! Best of all was getting to see my family. See my little cousins react to seeing me perform live for the first time. Hell even Rhea Ripley getting me down under(get it?) couldn’t stop this weekend. Well also because I have a Glamazon for a wife who wasn’t havin any of that. Thank you to all involved for an amazing weekend and a show and an experience that I will never forget and take with me to the grave. What. A. Blast.

