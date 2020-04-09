Edge Discusses His WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Having No Fans

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Edge commented on his match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 36 and how they pulled it off without fans:

“I mean, you have to admit there was disappointment. Because you know as a performer? We want to be in front of the audience you know? It’s not the same without the audience there physically. They’re watching at home, and that’s what you have to try and focus on. It is the performance for the people at home that are hopefully reacting; the way that you would want them to within the arena.

“You got to just try and look at the positives. That’s all you can do, because otherwise the wormholes get very deep and it’s just not worth it. So it was disappointing sure, but pretty quickly I went ‘okay well this is what we have, so now what can we do?’ Let’s let’s try and look at this in different terms, you know, and then I started thinking about it in cinematic terms and apparently I wasn’t the only one!”

“That’s really what what I tried to do just focus on the story. And to me the story is always the steak. If the story’s there? I think you can do it without an audience. Sure there’s those challenges, don’t get me wrong. And you do feed off of it with adrenaline and things like that.” “I do think an audience can take something and make it better, just purely by their reaction and how invested they are. And I think an audience at home does feed off of that. But the circumstances we have is what we have to work with. That’s our job that’s what you have to try and do. And that’s how I just tried wrap my mind around it very quickly. Then also for me to understand that I have, who I believe to be the most talented person in the industry, in Randy Orton as my partner. And my opponent! But my partner as well.”