Edge Gets New Entrance Music Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania 38

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Edge cut a promo and came to the ring with a new entrance music to represent his heel character. Instead of the song Metalingus, Edge is now using a different Alter Bridge song called The Other Side as his theme. The line “you think you know me, you never did” was said by Edge prior to the start of the song.

During the promo, Edge talked about how the old Edge is dead and if AJ Styles makes it to WrestleMania 38, he will be judged.

You can listen to Edge’s new entrance theme below: