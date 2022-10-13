Edge Has Been Cast in Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Edge, real name Adam Copeland, is working on his next Hollywood movie.

Edge is going to star in the Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” according to Variety. The WWE Hall of Famer will feature as Ares, the God of war, as a recurring guest character.

The character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

The project, which is presently under production in Vancouver, has also cast Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy. The premiere date has not been confirmed.

Edge has previously been in television shows such as “Vikings,” “Haven,” and “The Flash,” as well as films such as “Money Plane” and “Interrogation.”

His most recent match was at Extreme Rules last Saturday, where he lost an I Quit Match to Finn Balor. Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, also took part in the match.

Ripley knocked out Phoenix with a pair of brass knuckles in the finish that WWE had planned. Edge was taken out by Priest before Balor struck him with his finisher several times. Ripley was going to attack Phoenix with a chair when Edge said he quit. However, the heel group received further heat after the match when Ripley hit Phoenix with the conchairto.

