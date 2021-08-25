Edge Heading To WWE RAW Soon?

There’s new speculation on WWE Hall of Famer Edge possibly going to RAW soon, perhaps in the WWE Draft that is scheduled for October.

The WWE Shop website currently has Edge listed as a RAW Superstar on certain areas. It should be noted that he is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the main page, and on the main WWE roster pages.

This could be a case of an incorrect website update, or someone jumping the gun and revealing plans ahead of time. We will keep you updated on any additional information.

Edge defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. He was originally on RAW when he first returned to wrestle for the company, but went to SmackDown in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37.

You can see a screenshot of Edge listed as a RAW Superstar below: