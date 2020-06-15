Edge Injury From WWE Backlash Confirmed

WWE has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps during the main event of Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view against Randy Orton. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer reportedly suffered the tear in his right arm while doing re-takes for the taped match earlier this month at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE’s announcement revealed that Edge has already undergone successful surgery and is back at home rehabbing. There is no official timetable on his return as of this writing, but he was expected to be out of action for around 8 months or so.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge and Orton, who WWE says may be injured as well. Orton will open up tonight’s RAW with an update and comments on the Backlash main event. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Edge injury: