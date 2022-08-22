Edge Looks Back On Wrestling Advice Bret Hart Gave Him

Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview to promote his episode of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary series.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on some early career advice he received from one of his pro wrestling idols — Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

“It was massive because he was WWE champion at that point,” Edge said of Hart’s advice to him during his appearance on the ‘Dini Petty Show.’

‘The Rated-R Superstar’ continued, “It was huge, and I considered him the best in the world. So, for me to get that encouragement and also understanding that he couldn’t give me the answers to the test because there weren’t any answers, and there aren’t really any answers.”

He concluded, “You just have to go keep plugging away.”

Check out the complete Edge interview with FOX News by visiting FOXNews.com.