Edge Makes Paige Trend With Possible Tease For Judgement Day Stable

WWE’s Paige is trending on Twitter this evening, mainly because of fans discussing her potential role in The Judgment Day.

As we’ve noted, WWE has plans to eventually add at least one more member to the current RAW stable that includes WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Edge and his crew noted on this week’s RAW that they are looking for new people to join their movement.

Edge took to Twitter today and tweeted a photo of Paige. There was no caption, but the tweet led to significant speculation on Edge possibly recruiting Paige for The Judgment Day.

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. Paige, who turns 30 in August, has made it clear in multiple interviews and tweets that she wants to wrestle, and at one point stated that she is not done. There were even rumors that she was medically cleared to compete again, but that was never confirmed. Paige’s WWE contract is set to expire in June.

Edge also made RAW Superstar Ciampa trend this week by simply posting his photo, which was seen as a potential tease for Ciampa joining the group. For those who missed it, you can see Edge’s Ciampa tweet below.