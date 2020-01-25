Edge Posts Status Update Including His Current Whereabouts

Edge posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram and the photo was tagged as being from Asheville, North Carolina where he currently lives. Edge added the following caption:

“Mom is at work and Dada and the girls are having an Octonaut Pizza party. Ruby is still mastering the mask. Cape and masks courtesy of a certain Psycho Killer. That sentence is very odd. I occupy a strange corner of the world. Thanks @nxtciampa”

It should be noted that a person can tag any location they want on an Instagram post. Time will tell if Edge is really staying home for the weekend or if this post is a last-minute attempt to trick fans.