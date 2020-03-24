Edge Praises NXT Wrestlers, Who Is “The Guy” Of NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Sportskeeda and had praise for a few WWE NXT Superstars, mainly Finn Balor.

Edge noted how he’s close to Tommaso Ciampa, and how Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano set the template for what a NXT match should be with their recent “Takeover: Portland” bout, which Balor win. He also praised Balor as “the guy” of the brand.

“There are so many talents, you can seriously point to everyone on the roster,” Edge said of NXT. “Obviously (Tommaso) Ciampa and I have a very close relationship, we’re both ‘neck’ guys for a lack of a better term. So he’s picking his brain a lot and I love it because he cares a lot and he’ll try the ideas too. I love [Johnny] Gargano.

“To me, ‘the guy’ who is dialed in and completely found what it is that he’s supposed to do is Finn Balor. It’s exciting to watch him right now. To me, he and Gargano set the template for what an NXT match should be going forward.”

The Rated R Superstar also praised NXT Champion Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, and one Superstar he’d love to get in the ring with – NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. He talked more about Dream and said his matches aren’t just about the moves or “84 superkicks” as Dream has tapped into his character.

“You got your workhorses like Adam Cole who’s just out there week-in, week-out, night after night in the grind and you just got to tip your hat to that guy,” Edge said. “Keith Lee is so impressive – I’d love to be able to get in the ring with that guy and just show him exactly what he is and how he can be.

“Velveteen Dream to me is just this raw, completely natural character – he has just found his character and that’s so exciting to watch. It’s not just all about moves, about 84 superkicks. He has tapped into his character and it’s really fun to watch and to see where he takes that – the future is good.”

Edge, who will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, also revealed he’s a fan of the NXT UK fan product. He noted that he’s also a fan of NXT UK Champion WALTER, Imperium, Flash Morgan Webster, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne, who is now a member of the main NXT roster.