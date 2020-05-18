Edge Reacts To Criticism of His Storyline With Randy Orton

A WWE fan commented on Edge’s recent Instagram post by criticizing the storyline with Randy Orton. Here is what the fan wrote:

“In what alternate universe do you start the feud with a Last Man Standing match and end it with a ‘straight up’ wrestling match? Lol you should have stayed retired. Bogus.”

Edge’s response:

“You have no idea what I have planned. And because of that you have no idea what you’re talking about. Does EVERY story you’ve ever read or movie you’ve watched play out the same? Because that’s sounds boring as hell to me. So you can complain, or quit being that jaded ‘smart fan’ and just try and enjoy something and watch the power paradigm shift and play out.”