Edge Reacts to His WWE Elimination Chamber Match and Praises Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber, and Edge commented on the match on social media.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to discuss his wife’s performance in the bout after 13 months away from the ring, among other things.

He wrote, “What a night. Performing in Montreal for the first time in 16 years. With my badass, kickass, sweetass(yeah I said it) wife. Who hadn’t had a match in 13 months and performed a Shatter Machine with me. A move we never tried before. On a live PLE. But that’s Beth. Thank you Montreal. Hearing you sing Metalingus and your love for us is something I’ll always take with me. Alright on to Ottawa, Austin Theory and winning the US Title.”

You can check out the post below: