Edge Reacts To Peacock Possibly Removing His “Live Sex Celebration” With Lita

During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Edge gave his thoughts on Peacock possibly removing his 2006 WWE RAW “live sex celebration” segment with Lita from the WWE Network…

“You know, I don’t really think about it! To be honest I think it’s just one of those I just think I kind of erased [from my mind]. I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it to be honest. But I guess if you’re looking at it from the terms of, it’s a TV show, right, so you go ‘OK. Well, if you look at a movie, there’s sex scenes.’ I was on Vikings, and Vikings is going to be on Peacock as of today, my character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. Didn’t really! But I also didn’t really have sex in the wrestling ring. So I think that’s a confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production. I’ve never fully grasped that, but I don’t think anybody ever fully grasps where do you put it?”