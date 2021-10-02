Edge Refers To FTR On WWE SmackDown Last Night

Last night’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown featured a segment where WWE Hall of Famer Edge came to the ring to address Seth Rollins. Edge called Rollins to the ring, but Rollins appeared on the big screen and was actually at Edge’s home in Asheville, North Carolina.

Rollins proceeded to walk around Edge’s empty home and taunt him, teasing that he would stay there all night. Edge rushed backstage and called his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, telling her to go to her brother’s home and stay away from their house. Edge also mentioned that he was calling “Daniel and David” to go deal with Rollins.

Edge was referring to AEW stars FTR, who live in Asheville, North Carolina, near where Edge lives. David is the real name of Dax Harwood, while Daniel is the real name of Cash Wheeler.

Harwood tweeted to acknowledge the segment and wrote, “I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass.”

Wheeler re-tweeted that post and included a GIF of FTR getting out of a truck in their early AEW days.

You can see their tweets below, along with footage of the segment on SmackDown: