Edge Releases Statement On Passing Of Tim White

“The Rated-R Superstar” took to social media on Sunday to share a few words about Tim White.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge surfaced on Instagram today to release a statement about the passing of the aforementioned legendary pro wrestling referee.

Edge wrote the following on his IG page along with some photos of himself with the late official.

“I was preparing for an appearance in Dallas this morning thinking I’d see my good friend Timmy White who was going to be with me all day. As always we’d joke about my strange fever dream where Timmy saved me from a giant anaconda while twirling a pitch fork like a Jedi master. No idea why I dreamed that but it’s true. Maybe it’s because Timmy ALWAYS had my back. He refereed my very first match in WWF on a house show in Hamilton. I’ll never forget the look on his face when I broke out an extremely Caucasian running man. He was the ref for my first televised match where I knocked out my opponent Jose Estrada Jr. He helped talk me off the ledge that night. I desperately needed it. He always told my mom he was looking after me. And he did. Beth and I both always looked so forward to seeing him. We last saw him at Mania this year and I’m so glad we took photos. I’ll have one for Timmy tonight because I know he’s already found Andre and is having one helluva time. Miss ya already Timmy.”