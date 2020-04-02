Edge Remembers Wrestlemania 17 & Looks Forward To Wrestlemania 36

Wednesday marked 19 years since the WrestleMania 17 event that saw Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge capture the WWE Tag Team Titles in the second-ever TLC Match by defeating the champions, WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz.

As seen below, WWE tweeted a clip of Edge hitting a big ladder-to-ladder Spear on Jeff Hardy. Edge tweeted a photo of the Spear and said the match came to define the first chapter of his career. He added that the Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 will define the second chapter this coming weekend.

“Here’s an alternate view of ‘that spear’ with @JEFFHARDYBRAND which happened 19 years ago today at WrestleMania 17. It came define the first chapter of my career. At WrestleMania 36 I define the second chapter vs @RandyOrton #LastManStanding,” Edge wrote.