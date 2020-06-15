Edge Reportedly Injured During WWE Backlash Match

Edge possibly suffered a triceps injury during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton which was taped last Sunday, according to Fightful.com. Several people within the company believe he was injured by either WWE nor WWE’s doctor have confirmed an injury at this time. However, other outlets including Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com have confirmed the report.

If Edge suffered a torn triceps, that could put him out of action for several months and possibly the rest of the year.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it’s believed that Edge vs. Randy Orton was originally scheduled for Summerslam.

In the final betting odds before the PPV, Orton was a -160 favorite although that could be due to people believing WWE will implement 50/50 booking.