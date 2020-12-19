Edge Responds To Fan Who Said He & Beth Phoenix Look Like “Odd Couple”

The Rated R Superstar fired back at a fan who tried to insult WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix this week on Twitter. Phoenix tweeted a photo of she and her husband this week, but a fan responded by calling them an “odd couple” and saying Phoenix looked like “some random soccer mom” or a “Karen” that’s leading the local PTA.

“Looks like edge is taking a picture with some random soccer mom, head of the Pa, or Karen. Odd couple,” the fan wrote.

Edge wrote back last night and defended his wife, while taking a shot at the troll. “What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won’t find out what that’s like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole,” Edge wrote back.

Phoenix also knocked the fan, writing, “Are you shaming me for being a supportive mother of my own children who enjoy competing in sports? Or being the governor of Pennsylvania? I just want to be sure… odd comment.”

