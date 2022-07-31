Edge Returns to WWE at SummerSlam (Video & Photos)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a comeback at the WWE SummerSlam event on Saturday during the No DQ match between The Mysterios and Finn Balor and Damian Priest.
Edge came out to a remix of The Brood’s theme music. He hit spears to attack Priest and Balor, which allowed the father-and-son tag team win.
Here are some clips and photos from his return:
LIGHTS OUT!!!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/wHgXS2kesx
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
