Edge Returns to WWE at SummerSlam (Video & Photos)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a comeback at the WWE SummerSlam event on Saturday during the No DQ match between The Mysterios and Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Edge came out to a remix of The Brood’s theme music. He hit spears to attack Priest and Balor, which allowed the father-and-son tag team win.

