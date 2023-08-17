Edge Reveals His Match On SmackDown Is The Last Match On His WWE Contract

Edge will face Sheamus on WWE SmackDown this Friday. Last year, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he wanted to end his career this year at a show in Toronto, which happens to be Friday’s SmackDown.

Edge took those comments back earlier this year at the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, saying he wasn’t sure what he was eating for breakfast the next day. He is only certain that his retirement match will take place in Canada.

Edge’s trainer has previously stated that this is likely to be Edge’s final match.

ET Canada asked Edge if Friday would be his retirement match. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he is unsure whether it will be, but it is the final match on his current WWE contract.

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants. I truly don’t know. With 100% truth, I can say I don’t know. That’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. So, I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That’s strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout, and there’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard.”

You can check out the interview below: