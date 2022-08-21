Edge Reveals How He Came Up With His WWE Ring Name

WWE star Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed how he came up with his ring name:

Edge said:

“I actually came up with Edge, I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that wasn’t the way it really worked [in that era], right?”

“Don Callis and I were driving, and the radio station, it was in Albany, and it was ‘Edge 1-0-something,’ and growing up in Toronto, Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations. I was like, ‘Hmm, that has a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel to it, Edge.’ They were tossing around names like Rage, Riot, and you know, it was the late ’90s, right? I just thought, ‘Edge, I’ll throw that out there.’ At least that’s something I could relate to a little bit better. And it stuck.”