Edge Reveals Plans to Retire Next Year in Toronto

Edge seized the opportunity to address the Toronto crowd after tonight’s WWE Raw main event.

He discussed making a comeback since being absent for so long. After discussing his recent activities and the pandemic, he thanked his fans.

Edge also discussed his pre-WWE wrestling career and how he anticipated competing “here” in front of his home crowd. He mentioned having a retirement match in Toronto next year before wrapping up.

If he does decide to retire, it would likely be around the time that WWE holds a show in Toronto every August. Edge stated in his A&E documentary that he wanted to leave wrestling on his own terms. He also stated that he would be open to one more match with John Cena, so maybe that will happen for him in the coming year or for his last match.

You can check out footage from what happened after RAW went off the air below: