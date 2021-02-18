Edge Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Wants To Work With

During an appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, Edge was asked about which wrestler he would like to work with:

“Roman Reigns. For years I’ve been saying, especially when Jay [Christian] and I had our podcast, he was getting all kinds of flack and, you know, I never understood because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kind of wasn’t allowed to come out character-wise. So he was a guy that I always saw, I was like, ‘man what I could do with that guy.’ But there’s loads of them. There really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like, AJ Styles, so I started in ’92, I think AJ started in like ’96, and we’ve never wrestled, which is insane. We’ve both been in the industry that long, we’re just always separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan, and I was WWE my entire career. That’s another aspect of it too, is these guys that I haven’t wrestled that I should have by now, so that’s really cool.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)