Edge Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle When He Returns

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Edge talked about wrestlers he would like to face when he returns to action:

“I come from this weird time frame where I’ve been able to work Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, Ric Flair, team with Hogan, Rick Martel, Bad News Brown, Mr. Perfect, Owen Hart, my gosh, like I’ve been able to get in with all of them. So to be able to have this gift put in my lap of being able to come back and looking at this whole new crop of talent who are so talented, so athletically gifted, but if I could get in with them and just show them little tweaks here and there to get more mileage out of some of their athleticism, that’s exciting to me. That’s really, really exciting so when I look at this roster, man.”

“Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles who I’ve never worked which seems impossible considering today’s 28 years for me and he’s probably working 25, just never in the same place at the same time. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet, oh my God, I’d die to get in the ring with him.”