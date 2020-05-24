Edge Shares Memory of Wrestling Owen Hart, Comments On The Night Owen Died

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on working with Owen Hart, his passing at the Over the Edge pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On facing Owen Hart at Breakdown: “He had a little bit of a sore groin that night, he was all taped up, and I had all these ideas because I’d dreamt of wrestling Owen Hart. He was one of the people when I would be driving or I’d be daydreaming or I’d be sitting in class and I’d be thinking ‘right Owen and I could do this, we could do that, or what if we did this or what if we did that’ So now I have the opportunity, so I pitch all these ideas….and he was like ‘cool let’s do it’ and we came back after the match and he said ‘man that was fun, I actually got to wrestle.’ That was a huge compliment. I’ll never forget that.”

On the night Hart passed away: “We’d actually left the building because we weren’t on the show and I think Luna called Dave (Gangrel) because we were riding together and told us and we went to the hospital. Jeff was the only one there and we just sat. We knew but we just sat there. We sat there for hours just thinking that can’t be real, how is that real? Even to this day, it just doesn’t seem real.”