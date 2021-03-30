Edge Shoots On The Lack Of Wrestlers “Selling” Moves

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Edge commented on the lack of wrestlers “selling” moves during matches…

“I see someone take a German suplex and then come up fired up and I don’t get that. German suplexes hurt. So, why would we desensitize the audience into thinking that they don’t? They suck… so sell it like they suck.”

“I’m trying to get mileage and show that. Say you watch UFC and a dude gets a liver shot and there’s that delayed reaction. With Jey Uso, that’s what I was trying to get across. Like, ‘maybe he just cracked a rib.’”

“That’s not out of the realm of possibility, like it could happen, especially with where I’m at in my career. Really just tell those kinds of stories where you are fighting from behind, fighting from underneath and you are trying to just get this thing done. You might not always get it done, but you are always going to try and show that effort.”