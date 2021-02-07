Edge Talks About The Royal Rumble and Christian’s WWE Return

Edge recently did an interview with SportingNews.com and here are the highlights.

Christian’s return at the Royal Rumble: “I was one of the few that was privy to the fact that he got cleared a few months ago. We didn’t know he was going to be in the Rumble until Friday, though. I was in the midst of driving down to his house from North Carolina to stay for the weekend. And then we found out and we’re like ‘OK, well, we’ll drive over to the rumble together then.’”

The Rumble without live fans: “There’s not that same shot of adrenaline that you get from Royal Rumble last year with 45,000 people directing their energy at you. Without that, it feels different and it doesn’t feel as good. But once I saw Randy Orton, I was just dialed in and it was time to go. But I sure do miss audiences. You know I can’t wait to have everybody back to be able to soak this in with me.”

Recovering from injury in time for the Rumble: “I usually have a gauge when something has happened and my mental calculator kicks in. I said, ‘OK, this feels like a torn tricep and that’s probably six to eight months.’ When the injury happened, I knew that I could get back for the Rumble. But it really didn’t start to come together until a few weeks ago. I just made sure that I trained accordingly so that I could be ready. I never stopped training cardio and I got to the point where I could do burpees and pull ups again. On top of my cardio, I implemented a workout so that I could be able to pull off an hour in the Royal Rumble.”