Edge Talks How He’s Feeling Physically, Says His Recovery Taking Longer

Edge recently called into Busted Open Radio to talk about a wide range of topics.

During the conversation, he was asked how he’s holding up physically considering he had to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury and returned in 2020 where he’s worked a few matches each year.

“You know, what I think I’ve learned is that the self-care and recuperation just takes longer. So before, when you can do it every night, that’s not the case anymore. Now, you know, after a match and I’m like, ‘Okay, I feel great. Maybe I could do one more the next day’ but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two-to-three weeks until I’m like, ‘Okay, all right. I think everything’s knocked out of my system.’ The cryotherapy I did, the sauna. I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I did massage, all of those things that I never did before. Now they’re a necessity.”