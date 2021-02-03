Edge Talks WWE Return Goals, Christian Coming Back, Possible Matches, & More

Edge recently discussed how active he plans to be and more in a new interview with CBS Sports. You can check out some highlights below-

His physical condition after the Rumble: “I will not tell a lie, I have felt better. I feel like I got tossed around in a hurricane a little bit. I feel like I should feel worse, at the same time. If that makes sense. After being off for seven months with a torn triceps and the long break that I had before that, there’s no way to fully prepare for this other than to get in and do it. I was in there for a long time and scuffled with a lot of people, so I didn’t necessarily know how I was going to feel. Once the adrenaline started to wear off, I was like, ‘Oh, ok, I’m feeling this.’ I’ve felt worse though. I’ll take it.”

Christian’s return: “The Rumble was one of those instances where, when Christian was coming down the ramp, I was so happy for him. I was so proud of him and proud of the work he put in and the grind and struggle to get cleared and be able to do this again. Similar to me, he can end it on his terms and not just have it taken away when you don’t expect it. That’s a hard thing to swallow, and now we have a chance to have that not be the case, and that’s just really special.”

Goals for his return: “I didn’t come back to just do a greatest hits tour. That’s not why I came back. I didn’t just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that … if I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that’s really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it’s exciting to be able to get in with them. Did I necessarily know that I was going to try to work toward WrestleMania? No. A lot of those things are out of your hands. I did know I was going to put the work in to be able to do it if called upon. That’s part of my responsibility in coming back, as well.

“I don’t just want to be another body. I want to be able to help, and to help the totality of the industry if I can. If that means that this year Edge main events WrestleMania? Ok. I will do my part to make that happen and make it as compelling as I possibly can. But I also want to get in there with loads of talent. My goal is to come back and tell great stories in the main event of WrestleMania or on Raw, whatever it is. I came back committed to this. After my family, this is my top priority. If I’m asked to be in a title program heading into WrestleMania? I’m here every week. That’s the way I operate. I’m not going to be a guy who comes in for one week and floats off for eight weeks. If I’m involved and I’m in the mix, I’m going to be here every week because that’s how I operate.”

Matches he’s looking forward to: “I’ve never laid hands on so many of these guys. I scratched the surface with AJ Styles and Seth Rollins just because of Rumbles. To me, both of those matches have to happen. They just have to. Last night, for the first time, I felt what Cesaro brings, and Matt Riddle. You go up and down the roster and think, ‘Oh man, what I could do with that guy.’ Ricochet and [Mustafa] Ali and Sami [Zayn] and all of these guys I’ve never had a chance to get in there with. That’s really exciting for me. That almost makes me feel young — maybe not after the match, but before and during. It’s just super exciting. It really is, and it’s all stuff that isn’t supposed to be happening. I am going to enjoy all of this.

“In a perfect world, I can get in with every single one of them. It’s a little out of my control. But if I can get in with at least some of them and try to have some amazing stories in there, that’s part of why I came back, to just get in there and try to tell stories with new talent. Let me get in there with some people. Let me get in with Cesaro. I’d love to do an Ironman with Daniel Bryan. There’s just so much talent I would love to get in with. I got a sample of Damien Priest, and that was exciting. It’s just really fun for me because I see them get wide-eyed because we’re having this cool, special moment, and I want more of those.”