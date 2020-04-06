Edge Teaser For Tonight’s Raw, Braun Strowman Tweets Drew McIntyre

– New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who took the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during Night One of WrestleMania 36, took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who defeated Brock Lesnar for the title after Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

Strowman wrote, “@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!!”

McIntyre has not responded to Strowman’s message as of this writing. You can see Braun’s full tweet with GIF below:

.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020

– There’s no official word yet on if WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be appearing during tonight’s taped post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW, but WWE is teasing that his journey will continue. Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match on Night Two of WrestleMania 36, but there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned next. WWE posted the following on Edge and tonight’s RAW: