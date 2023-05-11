Edge Teases Retirement After WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament

“The Rated-R Superstar” could be calling it a career soon.

Edge released a video on social media today commenting on the ongoing tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion for the Raw brand.

In the video, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the possibility of retiring if he doesn’t emerge victorious in the tourney, which wraps up at WWE Night Of Champions 2023.

“Hey everybody, so this isn’t some kind of mapped out wrestling promo or anything,” Edge began. “I’m sitting in what is my second home, a wrestling ring, trying to get in some reps before SmackDown tomorrow night, before I face Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. I can’t say enough about those guys… I know AJ and I have had our differences in the past, and you know the history between me and Rey Rey. Those two guys are the reason a lot of people are in our industry, and I expect to have one hell of a match. I also expect to win, I have to. You know, some people have been running around saying they are going to finish their stories, and good for them, but it made me think a little bit about my story. The introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship… if I look at that thing it even looks like the title that I never lost, it looks like Big Gold. Twelve years ago I was forced to give that thing up, never had a chance to get it back, now I have a chance and it all comes full circle. Now this ride, it’s going to end sooner than later, let’s face it, we all know that. I gotta get this done. It’s the last thing to do, it’s the period on the end of the sentence right?. It’s the last sentence in the book. I gotta get that stuff out of the basement, and I just gotta do it.”

Edge continued, “You know, all of you that are watching this, I assume you’ve been with me on this ride, and I really appreciate it. It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time, and there’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and then when I lose it, that’s it. I’m done. So, Rey, AJ, bring your best tomorrow, I know you will. Can’t wait to see you in there, to be honest. Let’s tear it up.”

