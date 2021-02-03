Edge To Appear On NXT Tomorrow Night

Edge teased an appearance on tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network. He took to Twitter this evening and noted that he’s currently in Orlando to visit his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Beth calls the weekly NXT shows with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett.

“In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR,” he wrote.

As noted before, Edge is set to make his return to SmackDown on Friday’s show, and it’s believed that he will be challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. He returned to action at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and won the Men’s Rumble Match, and then defeated Randy Orton in the main event of last night’s RAW.

WWE has since confirmed that Edge will be appearing on NXT tomorrow night but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s show, along with the tweets from Edge and WWE:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes an appearance

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)