Edge Tweets Statement Before Wrestlemania 36 Begins

Edge took to Twitter this evening to issue a WrestleMania 36 statement ahead of his Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton, which airs during Night 2.

“Strange days. We’re all coping with the issues of the world in different ways but we’re all in this together,” Edge wrote. “In coping, I know personally I need outlets. Some forums of fun. Books. Movies. Music. For some wrestling can be that. It was always that for me growing up. Today is the first day of two days of WrestleMania. For the first time ever. Whether you agree or disagree. The could have or should haves, we’re h ere. It’s done. Speaking as a performer who didn’t have this for 9 years, I realize what a privilege it is to do this for a living and WrestleMania is the pinnacle of that. Is it the same without a crowd? No. You help make it. We miss you. But my mindset while performing was thinking of all of you at home, watching it, hopefully enjoying it. And, maybe wishful thinking, just for a few hours this weekend, you get lost in what we love to do. Perform for you. To forget and just try to have fun. Cheer. Boo. Laugh. Cry. Lastly I want to thank everyone, the WHOLE crew, everyone behind the scenes who helped bring this beast to life while trying to remain safe and responsible. Happy WrestleMania everyone.”

Here is Edge’s full tweet-