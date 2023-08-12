Edge vs. Sheamus Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

There will be a first-time ever match taking place between two WWE legends next Friday night.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge made a surprise, unannounced appearance at the show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“The Rated-R Superstar” revealed that he wanted a match against someone he’s never faced in all of his years in WWE in singles action, another longtime veteran of the company, Sheamus.

Sheamus would end up coming to the ring for a promo segment with Edge, where the two agreed to the match for next week’s show, which features Edge’s 25th anniversary celebration in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

