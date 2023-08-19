Edge Wrestles His Last WWE Match?, Makes Interesting Post-Show Speech, Kevin Owens Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Sheamus in the first-ever singles match between the veteran Superstars on this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Edge’s WWE career was commemorated with a 25th-anniversary celebration on Friday night in Toronto. While some expected a big in-ring ceremony or something, the only celebratory segments were video packages of Edge’s career highlights. Sheamus, John Cena, Natalya, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, Ricochet, Bayley, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and Batista were also featured.

Edge was welcomed with a loud pop and pyro as he entered the ring for Friday’s main event. He came out to greet his family, which included his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and their children. Sheamus delivered 10 Beats of the Bodhrán in front of Edge’s family, and continued with more aggressive Beats when Edge refused to go down. Sheamus then grabbed Edge and yelled in his face, but Edge quickly dodged a Brogue Kick and clotheslined Sheamus. Edge prepared for a Spear, but Sheamus stopped him with a big knee, followed by a Brogue Kick, but it wasn’t enough to finish him off. Edge dodged another Brogue and connected with a Spear, but Sheamus kicked out. The wrestlers slowly regained their footing and prepared for their finishers, but Edge struck first with a Spear in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Edge stood tall after the match, to a standing ovation from the crowd and his family, as his music played and a brief replay of the finish aired. The Rated R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior then embraced in the middle of the ring as SmackDown went off the air with less than two minutes remaining. Edge then delivered a speech to the Toronto audience, which was a dark promo intended only for the live audience.

Edge told the Toronto crowd that this was his final match in front of them and that he doesn’t believe he has another calendar year of action in him. “No matter where I make my main residence, this is always in my heart,” he said, adding that he has no idea what the future holds for him, but he’ll go home and discuss things with family to see what they want him to do.

Following Edge’s speech, he was confronted by Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser), but Edge was saved by Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before they could attack. The babyface trio took out Imperium and then celebrated in the ring with Edge. Edge was hoisted onto McIntyre and Zayn’s shoulders, as seen below, and then taken to the back. He later returned to the ring to assist the babyfaces in defeating Imperium in the dark main event, which marked Owens’ in-ring return from the reported rib injury.

A fan in attendance noted that Edge did not leave his boots in the ring tonight.

It remains to be seen what Edge’s future holds. Edge told the media prior to SmackDown that his match with Sheamus was the final match on his WWE contract. A contract extension was discussed, according to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, but there’s no word on what’s next for Edge and WWE.

