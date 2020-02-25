Edge’s Raw Return Announced By Arena

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to return to RAW in two weeks.

The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is now advertising The Rated R Superstar for the March 9 RAW episode, which will be the night after the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, when the Road to WrestleMania 36 officially kicks off.

As seen in the screenshot below, the arena notes that Edge will live on RAW to give a medical update on his condition. Edge has been off TV for several weeks after receiving the beatdown by Randy Orton, the night after he returned to the ring in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Edge vs. Orton is rumored for WrestleMania 36, and could be confirmed when Edge makes his return in DC.