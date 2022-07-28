Edge’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Status Up in the Air

It was reported earlier this month that WWE had been preparing for Edge to make a comeback on the July 25th, 2022 episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden. Edge didn’t show up on RAW in the end, but another cryptic vignette that is thought to be hinting at his return aired during the broadcast.

Regarding Edge’s WWE status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports, Edge and Beth Phoenix were both scheduled to be at MSG, but as soon as Vince McMahon left, things changed. No details have been released on whether or not they will still appear over SummerSlam weekend as originally anticipated.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can watch WWE’s latest mystery vignette below: