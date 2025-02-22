Edris Enofe Medically Cleared, Teases WWE NXT Comeback

WWE NXT star Edris Enofe, who has been out of in-ring action since late last summer after he suffered an injury, took to his Twitter (X) and announced he is medically cleared to compete.

Enofe wrote, “MEDICALLY. CLEARED.

#TheEØE #WWENXT”

Enofe last competed for the brand on NXT Level Up last August 2024. There’s no word as of yet on when Enofe will be back on NXT TV, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.