Edris Enofe Plans to Get NXT Logo Neck Tattoo After Getting a WWE Chest Tattoo

Edris Enofe showed off his new tattoo earlier this week, revealing that he had the WWE logo outline tattooed on his chest.

The video cuts off just as the tattoo gun’s needle enters Enofe’s chest. He has since teased the tattoo’s reveal. Despite the fact that he has yet to fully reveal the tattoo, he did tweet, “ngl [Not gonna lie], I kinda regret it now.”

ngl, i kinda regret it now — EDRIS 2.0 (@Edris_Enofe) December 20, 2022

Enofe discussed his chest tattoo with USA Network, noting that he believes he will eventually be the face of the brand and thus wanted to represent the company.

“Honestly, it was spur of the moment. I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life,” he said.

He also clarified his tweet about regretting the tattoo, stating that his next tattoo will be an NXT logo.

“When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an NXT tattoo on my neck for my birthday,” he said.