Edris Enofe Talks About WWE Chest Tattoo, Plans For NXT Neck Tattoo

Edris Enofe is committed to his job in WWE as part of the NXT roster.

The pro wrestling veteran recently spoke with USANetwork.com for an interview, during which he spoke about the chest tattoo he recently got of the WWE logo, as well as how he plans to get the NXT logo tattooed on his neck soon.

“Honestly, it was spur of the moment,” Enofe said of the decision to get the tattoo, which went viral recently. “I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life.”

Regarding the tweet he posted where he mentioned regretting the decision, he stated, “When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an NXT tattoo on my neck for my birthday.”

