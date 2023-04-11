El Hijo Del Vikingo Has Been Told By Rey Mysterio And Konnan To Tone Down His Ring Style

Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “Keepin’ It 100,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he has told El Hijo Del Vikingo to tone his moveset down:

“Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him. He already needs a knee operation and Rey has had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey and Rey’s giving him very good advice because I want that guy to last. He’s talented and he’s a good kid.”

His thoughts on Rey Mysterio’s LWO in WWE:

“Fantasma is going to be great. Zelina should be really good too. I think that’s a good little group right there. To me, they need a couple more members, but it’s a good place to start.”

The Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match at WrestleMania 39:

“It was great. When they went over it the day before, I was like, this is gonna be incredible, and it was.”

Konnan was asked if he was there when they went over the match, and Konnan said, ‘Yes. I was there. That’s all I can say.”

