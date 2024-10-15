El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For TNA Bound For Glory 2024

TNA Wrestling has announced El Hijo Del Vikingo for Bound For Glory 2024.

Ahead of the biggest annual PPV of the year for the promotion, which is scheduled to take place on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI., TNA Wrestling has announced the AAA, AEW and ROH veteran for the show.

For the first time since 2020, the spectacular, high-flying sensation and longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion of all time, Vikingo, will make his highly-anticipated return to TNA Wrestling at Bound For Glory. But what does he have in store for the TNA roster?



Don’t miss the biggest event of the year LIVE October 26 on pay-per-view from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. Tickets are on-sale now at Etix.com.