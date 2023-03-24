El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Defend AAA Mega Title At ROH Supercard Of Honor

For the first time ever, the AAA Mega Title will be defended in the ROH ring at Supercard of Honor.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against Komander at Supercard of Honor. Both wrestlers, regarded as the best high-flying lucha stars in the world, will be making their ROH debuts, as well as their first-ever singles match.

Vikingo made his AEW debut on Wednesday, falling to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in the non-title “Dream Match.” Komander debuted in AEW on March 1st, competing in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. AEW and WWE are reportedly interested in Komander.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

The current announced card is as follows:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)