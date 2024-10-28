El Hijo Del Vikingo Suffers Injury At Sunday’s TNA TV Tapings

According to PWInsider.com, El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a legitimate leg injury at Sunday night’s TNA TV tapings in Detroit, Michigan during his one-on-one match with Trent Seven. Vikingo attempted his infamous springboard dive at one point during the match and ended up hitting the ground hard.

The match was immediately stopped and several agents and medical staff made their way out to check on Vikingo. Vikingo was then stretchered out of the arena by actual EMS.

There is no word yet on the severity of Vikingo’s injury and how long he will be out of action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.