El Hijo Del Vikingo To Defend AAA Championship On WWE NXT

During last night’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, AAA General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio held his customary media scrum with the press. During this session, Mysterio discussed various topics, including the reigning AAA Latin American Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo.

Mysterio revealed that he recently spoke with NXT General Manager Robert Stone, and they have agreed that Vikingo will defend his Latin American Title on an upcoming episode of WWE NXT. However, Mysterio did not disclose the exact date of the match.

Additionally, Stone mentioned during this week’s episode of NXT that he had a conversation with his counterpart at AAA regarding the presence of luchadors at tonight’s Great American Bash Premium Live Event (PLE). However, no specific names were revealed.

Vikingo captured the AAA Latin American Championship from El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at Noche de Los Grandes Night One last month.