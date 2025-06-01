El Hijo Del Vikingo Wins AAA Mega Title In Wild Match With Family Twist

In a dramatic and chaotic main event, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Alberto El Patrón to reclaim the AAA Mega Championship, ending Alberto’s reign at over 288 days. The match took place in front of a hot Mexico City crowd and featured intense action, multiple weapon spots, and a shocking family twist.

The bout was filled with outside interference, including the involvement of Dorian Roldan, who introduced a guitar into the contest. Vikingo attempted to use the weapon but was briefly taken out of the equation. Alberto capitalized, delivering a low blow and powerbombing Vikingo through a ringside table, seemingly sealing the win.

However, just as Alberto celebrated, King Vikingo, El Hijo del Vikingo’s father, made a surprise appearance. In a jaw-dropping moment, King Vikingo entered the ring and smashed the guitar over Alberto’s back, turning the tide of the match.

El Hijo del Vikingo recovered and hit his devastating 630 splash, pinning Alberto to become AAA Mega Champion once again.

The night closed with an emotional celebration as Vikingo was joined by the rest of the tecnico locker room, highlighting a major babyface victory and an unforgettable moment for the beloved high-flyer.

