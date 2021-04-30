El Phantasmo To Make Impact Wrestling Debut

NJPW star El Phantasmo is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut next Thursday night. Phantasmo is a two-time Super J-Cup winner, a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and a member of The Bullet Club.

Below is the updated card for next Thursday’s Impact, along with a promo for Phantasmo:

* NJPW star El Phantasmo makes his debut

* Under Siege qualifying matches for the Six-Way #1 Contender’s Match – Chris Sabin vs. Rhino, James Storm vs. Moose, Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju