El Phantasmo vs. Trent Seven Confirmed For Destiny Wrestling ICONS III

The first match announcement for the May 7th Destiny Wrestling ICONS III event has been made as NJPW star and Bullet Club member El Phantasmo will go one on one with former NXT UK star Trent Seven.

This will be the Destiny Wrestling debut for El Phantasmo and will mark the first time he has ever wrestled in Ontario.

Trent Seven appeared at the last Destiny Wrestling show Haywire and unsuccessfully challenged Steve Maclin for the Destiny World Championship.

Also scheduled to appear at ICONS III are:

Rascalz members Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed

Bullet Club Members David Finlay, Chris Bey & Ace Austin

Killer Kelly

Lince Dorado

Jake Crist

Vanessa Kraven

Shimmer Champion Zoey Skye

Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarro

