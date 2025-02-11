Elektra Lopez Addresses Her WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Elektra Lopez was among those who the company released over the weekend.

Lopez took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on her WWE release and said she has a packed schedule for the next 90 days, possibly referring to the 90-day non-compete clause.

Lopez wrote, “Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳”

In addition to Lopez, the Good Brothers, Blair Davenport, Paul Ellering, Giovanni Vinci, the Authors of Pain, and Isla Dawn were released, while Sonya Deville was informed that her contract was not being renewed.