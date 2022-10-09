Elektra Lopez Thought She Was Going to the WWE Main Roster With Legado del Fantasma

Elektra Lopez’s future is uncertain after plans for her main roster call up were scrapped. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza were the other Legado Del Fantasma members called up as planned.

She was supposed to appear on WWE SmackDown this week, but plans changed just 24 hours before the show.

Legado Del Fantasma made their main roster debut on Friday’s SmackDown, with the returning Zelina Vega serving as the fourth member. Vega said she is back in the promo segment, while Escobar declared that SmackDown is theirs and no one is safe.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that many people in WWE, including Lopez, expected her to be called up to the main roster, but that didn’t happen.

Meltzer said, “She thought she was. Everyone was under the impression she was [being called up,] and then they changed their minds, so she wasn’t.”